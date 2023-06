Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in Kingwood apartment, HPD says

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a man's death is underway after police say he was shot in the Kingwood area Tuesday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the victim was found shot at about 6:20 a.m. at the apartment complex at 4630 Magnolia Cove Dr.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later, according to police.

Detectives did not release any other information about the shooting.