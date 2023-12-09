Police discover body with gunshot wound inside trunk of burning car in SW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in southwest Houston after a body was found shot inside the trunk of a car that had been set on fire early Saturday, the Houston Police Department said.

The incident happened in the 14500 block of Nelson Street at around 7:30 a.m.

According to officials who spoke to ABC13, Houston fire and police were dispatched after neighbors noticed the vehicle on fire.

Once officials arrived and put out the fire, the body was discovered in the rear of the car.

Officials said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

At this time, the victim's ID or description is unclear.

According to officials, police detained two people at the scene for questioning.