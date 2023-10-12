The boy and his older brother tracked the stolen car with a GPS monitor and spotted the suspect driving it. At some point, deputies said the suspect started shooting at them.

Boy shot while helping older brother track down stolen car in east Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A boy is recovering after being shot while trying to help his older brother track down his stolen car in northeast Harris County.

The shooting happened at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 12800 block of Homestead Road near Hamill Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim's brother had a GPS monitor on his vehicle. So when he noticed it had been stolen, he and his younger brother loaded up into another family member's truck to track it down.

They spotted his car, which was being driven by the suspect, near the intersection of Homestead and Hamill. At some point, deputies said the suspect started shooting at them and hit the little brother.

"The suspect discharged several rounds at the victim's vehicle, which ended up striking the juvenile male. The juvenile male was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently in surgery," Deputy Torres with HCSO said.

The victim's exact age is unclear.

He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. HCSO said he is in stable condition.

Deputies tracked down the stolen car and found it abandoned. So far, the suspect has not been arrested.

Investigators were still working on a description of who they are looking for.

