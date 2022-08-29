HPD searching for gunmen who killed man sitting in parked vehicle outside apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed while sitting in a parked vehicle outside an apartment at 9603 Homestead near Tidwell.

Houston police said two men got out of a black Infiniti that had been driving around in the parking lot just after 6 p.m. Sunday, walked up to the victim's brown Tahoe, and opened fire.

The suspects then got back in the car and sped off, witnesses told police.

The victim was found dead inside the Tahoe with several gunshot wounds to his torso, investigators said.

Family at the scene identified the victim as David Johnson.

Police said Johnson did not live at the apartment complex.

"He's a Godly man. A God-fearing man. He's an awesome person," Johnson's cousin, Eric Marks said. "He did what he could for everyone that was around him. This just was a tragedy."

"He minded his own business. He was a good person," another family member, Kennyshia Richard said. "He tries to help anybody that comes across his path. He did not deserve any of this at all."

Police were looking for surveillance video in the area. They said the motive of the shooting was unknown.

Investigators and family members asked anyone with information about what happened to reach out to law enforcement.