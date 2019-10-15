Home Depot employee accused of posing as Spring deputy

Charla Pleasant is charged with false identification of a peace officer. @HCSOTexas says she is really just a @HomeDepot employee who was wearing these items. At 10-WHY she said she was wearing them. Photo via HCSO. pic.twitter.com/I8d4QPGVeg — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) October 15, 2019

SPRING, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A Home Depot employee pretended to be a Harris County Sheriff's deputy so that customers would feel obligated to show her their receipts, according to court records.Charla Pleasant, 35, is charged with false identification of a peace officer, a misdemeanor.Pleasant was arrested on Friday at The Home Depot located at 20131 North Freeway in Spring.She was carrying handcuffs and wearing a polo and hat with the words "Harris County Sheriff's Office" printed on them, deputies say. The shirt also had her name, according to authorities.According to court records, when a deputy asked Pleasant about her employment, she allegedly told him she worked for a sheriff's office storefront, but was on light duty due to a medical procedure.She could not show credentials because she is not a sheriff's office employee, officials say. After further questioning, a deputy says Pleasant admitted to wearing the items so that customers would feel obligated to show her their receipts.ABC13 asked The Home Depot if anyone was aware of the situation. A corporate spokeswoman responded, "The best source of information is the police."At Pleasant's home, her mother downplayed the arrest and said she was only wearing a shirt. Her daughter never responded to a request for comment.Pleasant is out on bond awaiting her next court date on Friday.