1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in northwest Houston

A double shooting survivor was able to call 911 about what unfolded at Pitner Road in northwest Houston, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died in a double shooting that unfolded at a northwest Houston apartment complex on Monday night.

The Houston Police Department was originally called to two scenes regarding shots fired at 8600 Pitner Road and 3900 Hollister Street. Calls from each shooting came into dispatch at about 7:54 p.m.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said two men were at an apartment complex on Pitner when someone in a truck arrived at the scene and opened fire. One man was shot to death while the other took off from the scene and re-emerged a mile away at Hollister Street, where he called 911.

Police said the surviving victim was taken to the hospital, where he was stabilized and is expected to be OK.

Before Monday, the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted five homicides in the last 12 months in the Spring Branch-Schwartz Park area where the Pitner Street death unfolded.