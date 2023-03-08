A former Holland Middle School teacher, Destinie Hillsman, is accused of grooming and having relationships with two Houston ISD students.

Only on 13: Former HISD teacher accused of grooming, texting, and kissing middle school girls

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teacher at Holland Middle School was relieved of duties during an investigation into two claims that she had relationships with students.

Destinie Hillsman, 25, was arrested and charged in October 2022 for the relationships that allegedly happened earlier in the year.

Charging documents list the victims as being 13 and 14 years old at the time of the investigation.

Hillsman took the 13-year-old to the mall, a waterpark, to see a movie and to her home, where they watched a movie in her bed, according to charging documents.

The teen told police things became physical and they exchanged more than one kiss and the teacher touched her breast.

During an interview with HISD police, the investigating agency, the teacher said that she believed this student "was her person" and that she bought her a ring so they could have matching ones.

Charging documents show text messages where the teacher and student told one another, "I love you." The teacher uses the word "forever."

She also said that "she made a mistake, but she is not a bad person."

During the course of that investigation, investigators noted in a separate charging document that they learned of another alleged affair between Hillsman and a former student who now attends a high school in Houston ISD.

That affair happened during the summer of 2022.

The 14-year-old student told police she and Hillsman kissed.

Charging documents show text messages between the two. In one message, Hillsman said, "I really wanna see how sexual you can get but I don't even know if you know."

In that case, Hillsman told police, "she is not the only one to blame for the relationship, and stated the Complainant and her both made a mistake."

HISD said they relieved the teacher of duty on Aug. 24, 2022.

The Texas Education Agency lists Hillsman's license as being under review. The agency's website said the license remains active during the investigation until a determination is made.

