Houston airports slowly opening after winter storm causes dangerous runway conditions

According to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport's Twitter account, as of 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were still working to clear thick patches of ice off the airfield.
The airfields will be open shortly after 8 p.m.
We are almost there. Crews are still working to clear thick patches of ice off of the airfield. The airfield will open shortly after 8 pm. Thank you to our airport crews for your hard work❄️ pic.twitter.com/r3uw2htVeH— Houston Bush Airport (@iah) February 16, 2021
Meanwhile, Hobby Airport, which closed Monday morning, officially opened at 4 p.m. The airport asked travelers on Twitter to contact the airline directly for the current status of flights.
"Departures curbside lanes are closed at this time," read the tweet. "All traffic will be routed to the Arrivals curbside. Terminal garages and Eco Park are open."
The airfield will open at 4 pm. Please contact your airline for current status of your flight.— Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) February 16, 2021
Departures curbside lanes are closed at this time. All traffic will be routed to the Arrivals curbside. Terminal garages and Eco Park are open.
Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/n4vYZYWq02
Some passengers were stranded on Monday and were unable to leave the airport due to road conditions.
RELATED:
Houston-area residents frustrated after hours without power
Texas winter storm 2021: This is what it looks like around Houston and across the state