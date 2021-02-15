air travel

Houston airports slowly opening after winter storm causes dangerous runway conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of flights were canceled when Houston airports shut down due to bitter cold wind and snow, but they are slowly starting to open back up.

According to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport's Twitter account, as of 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were still working to clear thick patches of ice off the airfield.

The airfields will be open shortly after 8 p.m.



Meanwhile, Hobby Airport, which closed Monday morning, officially opened at 4 p.m. The airport asked travelers on Twitter to contact the airline directly for the current status of flights.

"Departures curbside lanes are closed at this time," read the tweet. "All traffic will be routed to the Arrivals curbside. Terminal garages and Eco Park are open."



Some passengers were stranded on Monday and were unable to leave the airport due to road conditions.

