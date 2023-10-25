The FAA said one pilot took off without permission and collided with another private jet on the runway. Many travelers abandoned their luggage during the mess of cancellations, delays, and diversions.

NTSB sending 6 investigators to look into plane collision that sparked ground stop at Hobby Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is just beginning into a runway collision at William P. Hobby Airport on Tuesday that sparked a ground stop.

The airport has since returned to normal operations, though the impact canceled or delayed 144 flights.

SkyEye video from above the airport on Tuesday shows the two private jets involved.

ABC13 crews at the airport on Wednesday spotted a large pile of luggage. Officials said the bags were mostly left behind by people living around the Houston area who didn't want to wait when all the flights started getting diverted and canceled.

According to the FAA, a twin-engine Hawker took off without permission and collided with a Cessna that was landing on a different runway around 3:30 p.m.

Debris from the incident shut down the airfield, which meant all arriving and departing flights were grounded or diverted until around 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed eight people were on board between both planes. No one was hurt.

We also learned new information about what happened. The NTSB said a Hawker plane was told by air traffic control to line up and wait on the runway. Instead, the pilot took off.

It's not clear why the pilot kept going. As the Hawker took off, the NTSB said the tail clipped the wing of a Cessna plane.

After the collision, the NTSB said the Hawker plane continued to take off. The pilot eventually returned to Hobby, but it's unclear how long that took.

On Wednesday, six NTSB crew members arrived in Houston. They could be here for five days investigating the incident.

The plan is to meet with both pilots and air traffic controllers. They plan to also review Hobby's arrival and departure procedures.

A preliminary report could come out in 30 days. It could take two years for a final report.

Due to the cancellations, delays, and diversions, some passengers were sent to Bush Intercontinental Airport. Meanwhile, some were sent to other states.

One traveler told ABC13 that he ended up in New Orleans after his flight from Cancun was canceled.

"They didn't give us any new boarding passes or anything, so we don't have any new official flight number or time we are supposed to be departing," Everett Brown said.

In total, Houston Airport System officials said the ground stop caused cancellations to 24 departing and 30 arriving flights, as well as delays to 45 departing and 33 arriving flights. Eleven flights were diverted, including six to IAH.

ABC13 asked the FAA if the pilot of the Hawker plane would face any consequences for taking off without permission. The FAA sent ABC13 this statement:

"Investigations may take several weeks or longer to complete. We do not discuss open investigations."