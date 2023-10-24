Crews were collecting debris shortly after the incident Tuesday afternoon that impacted more than 130 flights at the Houston airport.

More than 130 flights impacted by jets clipping each other, ground stop at Hobby Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Hobby Airport lifted a ground stop Tuesday evening, hours after two private jets clipped each other on the taxiway.

The airport tower informed SkyEye that planes began taking off closer to 7 p.m., the estimated time of the end to the emergency stoppage.

Houston Airport System and the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the two small jets clipped each other as they were moving on the airfield at about 3:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported, and the aircraft were declared fire-safe by the Houston Fire Department.

The FAA elaborated on preliminary findings, stating a twin-engine Hawker H25B departed Runway 22 without permission when it collided with a twin-engine Cessna C510 that was landing on Runway 13 Right.

The Cessna went onto taxi in the ramp area. FAA did not disclose how many people were on board each plane.

The plane that SkyEye initially captured was the Hawker, based on FAA's information.

WATCH: SkyEye's initial report on the airplane incident

Debris from the incident shut down the airfield, which meant all arriving and departing flights were grounded or diverted,

SkyEye later located the other aircraft, the Cessna, which was at rest with a clipped tail and surrounded by orange cones.

HAS said the ground stop caused cancellations to 24 departing and 30 arriving flights, as well as delays to 45 departing and 33 arriving flights. Eleven flights were diverted, including six to Bush Intercontinental.

Eyewitness News has asked the FAA whether the Hawker's crew or plane owner would face consequences over the unauthorized departure.

