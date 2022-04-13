abc13 town hall

ABC13 to host town hall on HIV's impact on Houston's Black and Latino communities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 40 years after the first AIDS cases were detected in the U.S., the epidemic in Texas continues with HIV infections often outpacing national averages, especially in our communities of color.

In Houston, HIV infections among the Black and Latino communities are significantly higher compared to U.S. statistics, according to Houston Health Department data from before the COVID-19 pandemic (2019):

  • Houston Latinos: 29% of all HIV/AIDS cases
  • U.S. Latinos: 24.7%
  • Houston Black and African-American: 50%
  • U.S. Black and African-American: 40.3%


ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering community activists, health experts and our neighbors battling this disease for a town hall Thursday night (7-8 p.m. CDT), highlighting the disproportionate impact of HIV in Houston, and resources that can help you or someone you love prevent, test for, and treat an HIV infection.

Eyewitness News anchor Mayra Moreno is getting you answers about the disease, and what experts are seeing on the ground in Houston and statewide.

Panelists for Thursday's town hall includes:
  • Adriana Dibello, AAMA senior program manager
  • Eddie Gonzalez, HIV educator and patient
  • Elia Chino, FLAS CEO and executive director
  • Ian Haddock, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Inc. executive director
  • Jeffrey Campbell, AIDS Foundation Houston chief health officer


The CDC reports an estimated 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, but one in seven don't even know they are infected.

In Texas, HIV infections in our Latino and Hispanic communities are also outpacing national averages at 34%, compared to 24.7% nationally.

Texas' Black community overall is under the national average for HIV cases at 37% compared to 40.3% nationally, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.

Viewers can watch the town hall anywhere they stream Eyewitness News, including on Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

