woman killed

Hitchcock shooting: Multiple shots fired at vehicle, killing 27-year-old woman

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3-year-old in car where woman shot to death, Hitchcock police say

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A 27-year-old woman died and a 3-year-old was unharmed when the vehicle they were in was shot at multiple times Thursday night in Galveston County, authorities said.

The Hitchcock Police Department said officers received multiple reports of gunshots at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Wayne Johnson Avenue and Prino Road, which is just off Highway 6.

According to police, officers arrived to find a Black woman with wounds still breathing. The woman was rushed to UTMB Galveston where she died.

The police department also found a child inside the vehicle unharmed.

Since the shooting, police reached out to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset for help in the investigation.

As of mid-morning Friday, authorities do not have anyone in custody and they could not disclose any other information, including a description of the shooter and a motive.

ABC13's Roxie Bustamante is looking into the investigation into the deadly mystery in Galveston County. Get updates by following her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hitchcockgalveston countydeadly shootingfatal shootingwoman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
'Not gonna be OK' Family shocked after grandmother dies in house fire
1 arrested, 1 at large in New Year's shooting that killed mother of 3
24-year-old mom killed during 1st night out since son's birth
Woman killed, man injured when someone shot into vehicle, HPD says
TOP STORIES
1 arrested, 1 at large in New Year's shooting that killed mother of 3
'Not gonna be OK' Family shocked after grandmother dies in house fire
Prepare for latest Galleria-area freeway closures to last months
Frigid temps for tonight, storms return Saturday
Family of beaten teen files civil lawsuit for more than $50 million
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
More than 20K HISD students in classes without certified teacher
Show More
PVAMU on-campus housing apartments burglarized over winter break
Suspect arrested after chase from Montgomery Co. ends in Harris Co.
Lawmaker who defended House on Jan. 6 blames Capitol Police, Pelosi
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M
LIVE: Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
More TOP STORIES News