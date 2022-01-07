Hitchcock shooting: Multiple shots fired at vehicle, killing 27-year-old woman

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A 27-year-old woman died and a 3-year-old was unharmed when the vehicle they were in was shot at multiple times Thursday night in Galveston County, authorities said.The Hitchcock Police Department said officers received multiple reports of gunshots at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Wayne Johnson Avenue and Prino Road, which is just off Highway 6.According to police, officers arrived to find a Black woman with wounds still breathing. The woman was rushed to UTMB Galveston where she died.The police department also found a child inside the vehicle unharmed.Since the shooting, police reached out to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset for help in the investigation.As of mid-morning Friday, authorities do not have anyone in custody and they could not disclose any other information, including a description of the shooter and a motive.