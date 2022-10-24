Possible hit-and-run suspect found yards from where 18-year-old was struck, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A possible suspect who drove off after hitting an 18-year-old woman walking near Benjamin Davis High School has been located, according to Harris County Precinct 4.
The car allegedly hit the 18-year-old in the 12500 block of Ella Boulevard, right behind the high school.
Constable Mark Herman said the vehicle drove off, but deputies later found a possible suspect near Spears-Gears Road.
SkyEye was at the scene where it appeared that a damaged black car had also been hit by the suspect's vehicle. Then, yards from that vehicle, SkyEye captured video of the apparent suspect's vehicle in a ditch.
The 18-year-old taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is an ongoing investigation.