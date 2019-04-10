Hit-and-run driver found after striking student near school

4/9/19 at approx. 4pm a student was struck while x-ing West Rd. near Aragon MS. Driver fled scene. info on offender vehicle is blue or green 4 door sedan, similar to a Toyota Corolla. Possible damage to passenger side & missing side mirror. If you have info call CFPD 832-237-2373 — CFISD Police Dept (@CFISDPDChief) April 9, 2019

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver who struck a Cy-Fair ISD student and drove off has been found.Cy-Fair ISD police released photos of the suspect's car after the student was struck while crossing West Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday.The student was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.CFISD Police said the case will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.The name of the suspect was not released.