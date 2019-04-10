Hit-and-run driver found after striking student near school

Cy-Fair ISD police released photos of the suspect's car after the student was struck while crossing West Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The student was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
4/9/19 at approx. 4pm a student was struck while x-ing West Rd. near Aragon MS. Driver fled scene. info on offender vehicle is blue or green 4 door sedan, similar to a Toyota Corolla. Possible damage to passenger side & missing side mirror. If you have info call CFPD 832-237-2373— CFISD Police Dept (@CFISDPDChief) April 9, 2019
CFISD Police said the case will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.
The name of the suspect was not released.
Tuesday, Aragon Middle School released this letter to parents and guardians about the incident:
I would like to inform you of an accident that occurred this afternoon near Aragon Middle School. At approximately 4:15 p.m. we were notified of an auto/pedestrian accident involving one of our students. Cypress-Fairbanks Police Department was immediately on the scene, and the student was transported to a local hospital. If you or your child has any concerns regarding today's accident, please don't hesitate to contact me or another Aragon administrator. On Wednesday we will have additional counselors on hand should your child have the need to speak to someone.
We work diligently to maintain a safe school environment for every student and staff member at Aragon Middle School.
Maria Mamaux
Principal
Aragon Middle School