Driver takes off after striking student near Aragon Middle School in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Cy-Fair ISD police say a student is being treated after being struck by a vehicle near Aragon Middle School.

The CFISD Police Department said the student was crossing West Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday when he or she was struck by a sedan.



Police say the driver did not stop after hitting the student.

Police say the vehicle is a blue or green four-door sedan, similar to a Toyota Corolla. The vehicle has possible damage on the passenger side and is missing an outside mirror.

The student is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

If you have any information on the vehicle or its driver, you are encouraged to contact the CFISD Police Department at 832-237-2373.

Tuesday, Aragon Middle School released this letter to parents and guardians about the incident:
I would like to inform you of an accident that occurred this afternoon near Aragon Middle School. At approximately 4:15 p.m. we were notified of an auto/pedestrian accident involving one of our students. Cypress-Fairbanks Police Department was immediately on the scene, and the student was transported to a local hospital. If you or your child has any concerns regarding today's accident, please don't hesitate to contact me or another Aragon administrator. On Wednesday we will have additional counselors on hand should your child have the need to speak to someone.
We work diligently to maintain a safe school environment for every student and staff member at Aragon Middle School.

Maria Mamaux
Principal
Aragon Middle School
