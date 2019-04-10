Driver takes off after striking student near Aragon Middle School in Cypress

4/9/19 at approx. 4pm a student was struck while x-ing West Rd. near Aragon MS. Driver fled scene. info on offender vehicle is blue or green 4 door sedan, similar to a Toyota Corolla. Possible damage to passenger side & missing side mirror. If you have info call CFPD 832-237-2373 — CFISD Police Dept (@CFISDPDChief) April 9, 2019

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Cy-Fair ISD police say a student is being treated after being struck by a vehicle near Aragon Middle School.The CFISD Police Department said the student was crossing West Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday when he or she was struck by a sedan.Police say the driver did not stop after hitting the student.Police say the vehicle is a blue or green four-door sedan, similar to a Toyota Corolla. The vehicle has possible damage on the passenger side and is missing an outside mirror.The student is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.If you have any information on the vehicle or its driver, you are encouraged to contact the CFISD Police Department at 832-237-2373.