Bicyclist killed in NW Harris County hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bicyclist attempting to cross Highway 6 was killed Saturday and the car involved took off after the crash, authorities said.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 8100 block of Highway 6 North at Forest Trails Drive.
The victim, an adult Hispanic man, was crossing the highway when a northbound black car struck him, witnesses told authorities. The bicyclist died at the scene.
Witnesses said the bicyclist was crossing on a red light and the car had a green light when the crash happened.
The driver of the car faces failure to stop and render aid if found, authorities said. The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.
Saturday's crash was the latest in a series of deadly hit-and-run incidents in the Houston area this year. On Jan. 23, a man was struck and killed on Southwest Freeway near Kirby Drive. On Jan. 10, an 89-year-old man was struck and killed in north Houston.
A 75-year-old man was also struck and killed on Jan. 15 in front of his Gulf Bank home. His family is offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in that case.
