'The state of our schools is strong' HISD superintendent says in wake of TEA takover announcement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Education Agency tells ABC13 there are "no updates" related to any state takeover of Houston Independent School District.

This comes as Superintendent Millard House II delivered his "State of the School Address" at the Hilton-Americas Houston downtown on Friday afternoon.

House, while acknowledging the district's uncertain future, spent most of the speech touting accomplishments made by the district since he took the job in 2021.

"Nineteen short months ago, many thought this district could not overcome some of the trials and tribulations of the past," House said. "(Today) we're not just overcoming those challenges, but we're building a school district that is delivering on its promises again."

House touted improved academic scores, teacher raises, and full student access to counselors, librarians, and nurses as key strides made in recent months.

"I'm extremely excited to state that, as of today, the state of our schools is strong," House said.

Following House's speech, local leaders, including state senator and Houston mayoral candidate John Whitmire and Congressman Al Green, rallied against the possible takeover at Discovery Green.

"When you take on the children, you take on the parents. You take on their neighbors, and you take on this city," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

"Leave HISD alone."

