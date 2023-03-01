"Explain to me how this is in the best interest of 190,000 students, their parents, the community, or the city," Houston Mayor Turner said. Here's what the takeover would entail.

'Total obliteration': Mayor Turner says HISD takeover by the Texas Education Agency is imminent

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District could be under entirely new leadership as early as Monday, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

That would be the result if the Texas Education Agency takes over control of the state's largest district.

"I've been hearing these rumors about TEA taking over the school district," Turner said at City Hall Wednesday morning. "In the last few days, I've been hearing them more and more."

So what would a takeover entail?

The Texas Education Agency would come in, remove HISD superintendent Millard House II, as well as the entire school board, and replace them with candidates of their choosing.

"Explain to me how this is in the best interest of 190,000 students, their parents, the community, or the city," Turner said.

The mayor said a state legislator has been keeping him abreast of the situation and added that he's heard a new superintendent from outside the state has already been lined up.

He also said he's spoken with the state's education commissioner, Mike Morath, who wouldn't confirm or deny the rumor but did say a 24-hour notice would be given before a takeover occurred.

"That doesn't work," Turner said on the timeframe. "If you're removing the board of trustees in its entirety, and if you remove the current superintendent, who is moving this district in the right direction?"

The ability for TEA to take over a school district was part of a bill passed in the Texas Legislature in 2015.

Mayor Turner, who was a state representative at the time, said he voted for the bill but was unaware of this element at the time.

"That amendment was attached to a bill with no discussion," Turner said while adding few in the legislature knew it existed.

In the meantime, the mayor said any kind of state takeover is a bad precedent for communities in Texas.

"It is a total obliteration of local control," Turner proclaimed. "It is creating a bad model."

