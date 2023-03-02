There are strong feelings on both sides. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee put out a statement overnight saying the TEA takeover is "unnecessary, unfair, and discriminatory."

Mayor Sylvester Turner says TEA takeover of HISD coming as soon as Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD leaders will meet for the first time on Thursday since Mayor Sylvester Turner said a state takeover of the district is imminent. The takeover means the superintendent and board members who people voted for would be wiped out, and the TEA would choose their replacements.

Jackson Lee is calling for a federal investigation.

Turner is also fired up about the takeover, which he now says appears to be imminent, calling it a "total obliteration of local control."

The TEA would essentially clean the house by first removing Superintendent Millard House II, who's been in the job since 2021, and then wiping out the entire current board.

Then, the agency would appoint their own people to those positions.

"The taxpayers of Houston ISD pay for that district, and they pay for it on a regular basis. Therefore, they should have a voice," Agustina Reyes, a former HISD trustee, said.

The TEA has never taken over a district this large before, though there have been talks about doing so since 2019 because of HISD's low performance.

But, the district's accountability rating has improved to a B+ over the past few years.

"I was hoping HISD would be able to get it together and keep our district under control, keep the transparency, and work better with parents, but we kind of knew where it was going," Kortney Revels, an HISD parent, said.

There are state representatives like Rep. Harold Dutton, who thinks the takeover could be a good thing. He said he thinks the state should make changes if a school system isn't doing well.

Turner says he's told the city will get a 24-hour notice if the TEA decides to take over the district.

As for HISD, the board will meet Thursday to discuss the past year of performance.

