Sutton Elementary School went under a brief lockdown Thursday after HISD said a man went on school grounds.

Man detained after going on school grounds of Sutton Elementary, HISD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston ISD elementary campus went under a brief lockdown Thursday after school officials said a man went on school grounds.

The incident happened at Sutton Elementary School in Houston's southwest side, just a few blocks off Bissonnet and Hillcroft, near Houston Christian University.

HISD said the man who went on school grounds was seen behaving strangely, and teachers immediately reported that.

HISD police were called to the school, and the man was detained. Investigators said the man did not have a weapon.

As an investigation into the incident continued, HISD has not responded to ABC13's question about whether the man actually went inside the school building.