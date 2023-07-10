HISD schools have until today to join new education program that would give teachers a pay increase

One plus for opting in is teachers would get a pay increase. A downside is hundreds of other positions would get cut in order to pay for the changes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD schools must decide by Monday if they are going to opt into the district's new education system.

The new system is a plan from state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles.

When the state took over HISD, we knew there would be changes. For 28 schools, those changes are being mandated, but other schools can choose to join the New Education System as well.

In total, up to 60 schools can sign up.

One plus for opting in is there's an increase in pay for teachers. Teachers working under the system will average about $85,000 a year.

The plan is similar to one that Miles implemented in Dallas when the state took over that district. It got mixed reviews there.

"I think most people realize that we do need to change, that the status quo is not working for them, and that some of the autonomy, especially, comes with a lot of paper work and a lot of process. When there is no accountability for outcomes, there is a lot of process accountability," Miles said.

Meanwhile, HISD is cutting hundreds of positions to pay for the changes.

More than 600 positions in the Chief Academic Office and Human Resources are being eliminated. Miles says about 30% of those were vacant.

HISD families have their next chance to get their questions answered this week.

The first of two family meetings is Tuesday at Pugh Elementary. The second will be Thursday at Marshal Middle School. Both meetings start at 6 a.m.

Parents are encouraged to pre-register and submit questions online.

