Parents, make arrangements to pick up your HISD student immediately after school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD has canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday due to inclement weather that could cause street flooding, bring damaging winds, and develop into strong tornadoes.

As far as letting students out early from school, the only district who has made the decision to do so is Liberty ISD, saying all campuses will be releasing students at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"Inclement weather with strong winds and possible flooding are possible this afternoon at our normal release time. The safety of our students, staff, and community is always our top priority," the district said in part.

Klein ISD announced they are sheltering in place and have moved all students and staff inside the buildings.

Katy ISD is also under a shelter-in-place protocol, according to an email from the district. This means parents are being asked not to pick up their students from the campus.

