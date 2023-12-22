Houston smoke shop employee after being held at gunpoint during robbery: 'Accepted my mortality'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A smoke shop employee in north Houston was held at gunpoint on Wednesday night when a robber came in demanding cash.

Jacob Isget told ABC13 he's OK and was unharmed. Isget said he could have lost his life, but he's just thankful he's alive to tell the story.

In fact, the owners of the smoke shop said it's the second robbery at one of their locations in two weeks.

"I had accepted my mortality at that point. I had come to terms with the fact that could've been the end of it all," Isget said.

Isget has been working at Highroller Vape n Smokeshop on Lockwood Drive at north loop since July. Wednesday was a work shift he said he'll never forget.

"As soon as I unlock the door and I go in, I felt cold steel to the back of my neck," Isget said.

The robber was seen on surveillance video holding the gun up to the employee's head as he took cash from the register.

"You put a gun to the back of my head... you drug me around like a rag doll, my pride hopes you get caught," Igset said.

It's been 24 hours since the incident and Isget is back at work, where he experienced the scary encounter.

"I need the money. I need to get paid. I can't miss a day," Isget said.

Isget said a new remote-controlled lock system has been installed at the shop. He said the owners will be adding more security measures to prevent this from happening again.

Isget said he hopes the police find the man who did this.

