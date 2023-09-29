CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Yash Semlani

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

NAME: Yash Semlani

HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Yash is an outstanding student leader excelling in academics and his extracurricular endeavors. He is the president of the AI Club, the Investing Club and the Weightlifting Club. Yash is an active member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, who never misses a chance to participate in STEM projects and courses. Recently he has collaborated with the UH Heavy Ion Group, and a UTRGV professor Oraby on Dynamic Graph Networks in Epidemiology.

GOALS: Yas plans to attend UT, Austin to study either applied mathematics or computer science. His goal is to pursue a career in AI research with applications to science.