CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Ivy Hiner

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

NAME: Ivy Hiner

HIGH SCHOOL: Jack Yates High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Ivy is the Secretary of Student Council and Captain of the Varsity Cheer Squad. She is a consistent Honor Roll student and participates in several extracurricular activities and organizations including, Texas 4-H and the Society of Women Engineers. She has received countless accolades for her dedication to STEM, even earning the Certificate of Congressional Recognition.

GOALS: Ivy plans to attend Jack Yates High School to study Industrial Engineering. She hopes to become a Senior Industrial Engineer for a major corporation.