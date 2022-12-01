CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Sheila Nguyen

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

NAME: Sheila Nguyen

HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Sheila is a member of both the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society and she is captain of Speech and Debate. She has been recognized and decorated for both her skills in art and debate, including winning the Gold Medal at the Houston Rodeo art competition and being a three time qualifier for Texas Forensic Association's State Tournament.

GOALS: After graduating, Sheila plans to study animation. She hopes to explore various roles in the industry and ultimately start her own business.