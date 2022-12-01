CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Catalina Duong

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

NAME: Catalina Duong

HIGH SCHOOL: High School for Performing and Visual Arts

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Catalina is a member of National Honor Society, Student Government and Student Council. With a passion for dance, she participates in Precision Dance Academy and is secretary of the Inclusion of Disabilities in the Arts organization. Catalina balances her interests with her academics perfectly, maintaining high marks and even earning the Chemistry Excellence Award and AP World History Excellence Award.

GOALS: Catalina hopes to double major in Dance and Psychology. She then plans to attend medical school, earning a PhD in Psychology with the goal of having her own practice.