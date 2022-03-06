Gas prices have reached an all time high at $4 a gallon, according to new report

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gas prices are approaching prices that we have not seen in 14 years.According to the American Automobile Association, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded reached $4 on Sunday.It's the highest price since 2008, when an all-time record was reached at $4.11.On Sunday, the average for Texas was at $3.66 a gallon, according to AAA. The all-time record for Texas was $3.98 in July 2008.GasBuddy has released a new outlook, predicting a new all-time record with prices continuing to rise through summer."Seasonal factors including increased demand for gas, refinery maintenance and the switch to summer blend gas, on top of current geopolitical tensions, could propel prices upward of $4.25 per gallon by Memorial Day," according to a news release from GasBuddy.Gas prices are on the rise for multiple reasons. University of Houston finance professor Craig Pirrong said the prices were already high because of supply chain issues and the pandemic."Ukraine has exacerbated the situation and made it worse," Pirrong explained. "To be honest with you, whether we stand with them or not, it's probably a secondary consideration. Just the war itself is having disruptive effects."This is a disruption to the Russian oil supply."A lot of banks are saying, 'Hey, we're worried about being sanctioned. So, we're not going to lend the money.' That's why some Russian production is not reaching the market," Pirrong said.