Houston City Council's decision on CenterPoint Energy's request to raise gas prices remains in limbo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston City Council approved several ordinances on Wednesday but didn't come to a decision about a request from CenterPoint that would increase gas rates across the area.

CenterPoint said that would be about $5 more for the average customer, which would be a $38.8 million increase division-wide.

The recommendation from the law firm representing the city is to deny the rate increase request.

CenterPoint said the increase is needed to keep up with costs and necessary increases in operations, but a decision was not made on this at Wednesday's council meeting.

Eyewitness News was told the city council would talk in April about CenterPoint's request, but an exact date to vote has not been set.

In the meantime, council members approved a utility bond, allowing a general bond that can be used for a number of things.

The city council will have the authority to ask for this bond.

Councilmembers also approved a bond for projects at the airports, including paying for the initial phase of United Airlines' Terminal B redevelopment and replacement of the north concourse, and other facility needs.

The maximum principal amount agreed, according to documents, between the city and United is not to exceed $1.95 billion.

This is an important reminder that these bonds are essentially borrowed money. So, the city will have to pay it back at some point, which means the taxpayers are on the hook for that money.

