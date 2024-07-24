More than 350 price gouging complaints were made on gas, hotels and food following Hurricane Beryl

Consumers said they overpaid for hotels, gas, and food, accusing some Houston businesses of price gouging amid recovery efforts after Beryl.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After Hurricane Beryl, some Houstonians claimed they had to pay hundreds of dollars more for hotels, sudden pump price hikes, and higher costs for food, according to price gouging complaints ABC13 obtained.

The complainants show hotel rates more than doubled, gas spiked by a dollar, and a case of water was nearly $20. Prosecutors will review the complaints, and business owners could be on the hook for thousands in settlements.

One of those who filed a complaint was Phillip Knop. He couldn't believe how much the price at the pump was at a Houston-area gas station.

"It honestly makes me a little sick to my stomach," Knop said. "Nobody could've predicted the true effects of Hurricane Beryl, and Houston is supposed to be a city that comes together in these things."

AAA said the average price for unleaded gas in Houston last week was $3.14. Knop said he paid way more than that.

"I was driving by, and I saw the sign was lit, and it said $3.19," Knop recalled. "I was shocked because just the day prior, they were charging $4.19 a gallon."

Knop filed a price gouging complaint with the state attorney general's office. He wasn't the only one.

Cheryl Dickens did, too, after she saw the price of some hotel rooms.

"If it's not monitored and controlled, it's just going to keep happening, and people are going to just keep suffering," Dickens explained.

ABC13 obtained documents from the AG's office showing 113 price gouging complaints were made. The majority were against gas stations, hotels, and grocery stores.

The Harris County Attorney said it received 252 price gouging complaints. If you suspect price gouging, prosecutors recommend taking photos and keeping receipts.

Write down the address and the date. Note any names of employees you talked to.

After a complaint is made, investigators may go to the store. Even if the price is lowered, the business may face legal troubles because price gouging is illegal during a declared disaster.

Following Hurricane Harvey, the attorney general's office said it took more than 60 gas stations to court, and they had to pay out more than $300,000 in settlements.

"These incidents are likely to occur again, unfortunately," Dickens said. "So, I think it should be addressed so that it doesn't reoccur again in the future."

"They should not take advantage of disasters such as Hurricane Beryl at the expense of ordinary citizens," Knop said.

If you notice price gouging, you can file a complaint to the attorney general's office, or the county attorney.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.

