Firefighter injured in ambulance crash in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter on board an ambulance was injured Saturday in a crash on a southwest Houston road.It happened in the 9900 block of Keegan Rd. at Huntington Park Drive after 8:30 a.m.The ambulance was running with lights and its siren while transporting a patient then the crash happened, police said.The ambulance didn't yield at an intersection and crashed into a pickup truck.Neither the pickup driver nor the patient inside the ambulance was injured, according to authorities on scene.The firefighter was transported to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center, fire officials said. There was no word on their condition.An ambulance on the scene had damage to the front end and the pickup truck ended up in a ditch.