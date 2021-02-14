Warming stations and shelters open throughout the Houston area

Copperfield Church - 8350 Hwy 6 North

The Foundry UMC - 8350 Jones Road

HOUSTON, Texas -- A number of shelters and warming stations are open throughout the region to help those in need during the historically cold weather.In, the George R. Brown Convention Center opened for people who are homeless and need a place to stay for two to three days, officials said.Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday morning that the George R. Brown Center was at capacity with 459 people.For those still in need of a warm place to stay, Lakewood Church announced late Monday morning that people can still show up. The church is located in the Greenway Plaza at 3700 Southwest Fwy.The National Association of Christian Churches established a warming center at 16605 Air Center Blvd, according to U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee.In, Cy-Fair Helping Hands has partnered with two northwest Houston churches to provide warming centers at the following locations:- A warming center is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Baytown Community Center at 2407 Market Street. You'll need to bring blankets, any medication, hygiene products and food. Total capacity is 50. No pets will be allowed.- Galveston Central Church will open a shelter at 3308 Avenue O 1/2 beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. A Salvation Army shelter was full Sunday morning. If you cannot find shelter and you live in Galveston, call Galveston Co-Care at 346-324-4324.- A warming shelter will open at Legacy Church at 4085 FM-528 at 3 p.m. Sunday. Service animals are welcome.- City officials and the Salvation Army have opened a warming center at the Freeport Recreation Center at 803 N. Front Street. For more information, call 979-233-5420.- Wildwood UMC opened its campus as a warming center for those who have no heat during the winter weather. They will have warm space and hot food for families who have a need. Wildwood is located at 8911 FM 1488.- An emergency warming shelter will be open at 455 SH-75 North through Wednesday, Feb. 17 at noon. Pets are not allowed in the shelter. Capacity is capped at 50 people. The shelter is for Walker County residents only and identification will be required for entry. Call 936-435-8035 to register.