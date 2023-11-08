Students and staff evacuate due to reported bomb threat at Heights High School, principal says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A reported bomb threat at a Houston ISD campus prompted evacuations Wednesday morning, according to school officials.

Administrators confirmed with Eyewitness News that Heights High School was evacuated after allegedly receiving a bomb threat.

Principal Wendy Hampton sent a message to families assuring that students and staff are safe.

"The safety of our students is our absolute top priority," Hampton said in part of her message.

Details weren't immediately available, but Hampton said HISD police and fire departments are investigating the incident.

Eyewitness News reached out to Houston ISD but has not heard back.