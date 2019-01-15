ABC13 & YOU

Houston Marathon runner's journey with epilepsy

Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Training for a marathon is something James Burke doesn't take for granted. Just a few years ago, it was too dangerous to run by himself at all.

James was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 18. The seizures started out small, but eventually became so violent that he ran through a glass storefront, nearly drowned and burned half his body.

But a couple of years ago, James got a chance at finally living a normal life. ABC13 caught up with him as he prepares to run for an important cause this weekend in the Chevron Houston Marathon.

