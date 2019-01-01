ABC13 & YOU

Unique crowdfunding site makes classroom dreams come true

PledgeCents has served more than a million students across the country.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's no secret that teachers often reach into their own pockets to supply their classrooms.

But two young Houstonians are making a real difference in thousands of schools across the country.

When they saw a need for funding in Houston area school districts, they created PledgeCents, a unique crowdfunding platform.

Teachers are using PledgeCents to fund everything from basic classroom supplies to tablets, 3-D printers, school trips and Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

ABC13 caught up with one of the founders of PledgeCents to find out what makes it so different from other crowdfunding sites.
