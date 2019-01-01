Unique crowdfunding site makes classroom dreams come true

It's no secret that teachers often reach into their own pockets to supply their classrooms.But two young Houstonians are making a real difference in thousands of schools across the country.When they saw a need for funding in Houston area school districts, they created PledgeCents, a unique crowdfunding platform.Teachers are using PledgeCents to fund everything from basic classroom supplies to tablets, 3-D printers, school trips and Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.ABC13 caught up with one of the founders of PledgeCents to find out what makes it so different from other crowdfunding sites.