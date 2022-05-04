HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday in southeast Houston.
Police say that at about 2 a.m., the at-fault driver in a truck was heading southbound on Highway 3 at Fuqua when that person crossed over into the northbound lanes, hitting a car head-on.
Both drivers were killed.
No other people were in their vehicles.
Authorities say the driver of the car was a male, but they did not immediately know about the driver in the pickup.
2 drivers killed in head-on crash on Highway 3 in southeast Houston
CAR CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News