2 drivers killed in head-on crash on Highway 3 in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday in southeast Houston.

Police say that at about 2 a.m., the at-fault driver in a truck was heading southbound on Highway 3 at Fuqua when that person crossed over into the northbound lanes, hitting a car head-on.

Both drivers were killed.

No other people were in their vehicles.

Authorities say the driver of the car was a male, but they did not immediately know about the driver in the pickup.
