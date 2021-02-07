2 Harris County Sheriff's Office cruisers damaged in crash with suspected intoxicated driver

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pair of Harris County Sheriff's Office patrol cruisers were damaged Sunday morning in a crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver, authorities said.

It happened before 5:30 a.m. in the 12900 block of Eastex Freeway near Aldine Mail Route Road.

Deputies responded to a report of a stranded motorist on the freeway and had blocked off a northbound lane while waiting for a tow truck to arrive, according to Lt. Paul Bruce.

While the deputies and the stranded driver waited on the shoulder of the road, a white van crashed into the two patrol cruisers, Bruce said.

The driver of the van was transported to a hospital and was stable. No deputies were hurt.

Deputies believe the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash, Bruce said.

The crash was the latest involving law enforcement vehicles in the area over the past several months.

In Houston, police officers were involved in nearly 400 crashes between May 1, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2020, according to data obtained by ABC13.

