HPD officer hurt in crash with driver that ran stop sign

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer suffered minor injuries in an early morning crash Saturday with a driver that ran a stop sign, authorities said.It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Houston Avenue at Bayland Avenue.The officer was southbound on Houston Avenue when an eastbound Buick on Bayland drove into the intersection, according to Houston police. The cruiser slammed into the side of the Buick, officers said.The officer suffered minor injuries to his knees, police said. The other driver was not hurt, but a passenger inside the Buick was transported to a hospital with back injuries.The driver of the Buick was given a citation.The crash was the latest involving police vehicles in the city over the past several months.Between May 1, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2020, Houston police officers were involved in 396 collisions, according to data obtained by ABC13.