2 Houston police officers involved in separate traffic crashes overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pair of Houston police officers were involved in separate crashes overnight in west Houston and The Heights.

The first crash happened at the intersection of Westheimer and the West Beltway when an HPD SUV collided with a civilian car. No major injuries were reported in that accident.

An hour later, a much more serious crash ocurred at the intersection of Shepherd and Inker.

A Houston police officer was on their way to a family disturbance call when a civilian driver ran a stop sign and collided with the cruiser, according to police. The crash rolled the civilian's vehicle onto its side.

The officer was not driving with emergency lights or a siren, but was trying to get to the scene quickly, HPD said. The driver of the other vehicle suffered a cut to their head.

The officer was not seriously injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhouston police departmenttraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
HPD Sgt. Sean Rios to be laid to rest today
Harris Co. judge calls new virus trends 'alarming and deadly'
Mom of murdered UH athlete says son was robbed of legacy
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Tragedy strikes family again after losing mom to COVID-19
Show More
Houston will soon see an influx of health care jobs
After a cold start, here's how quickly it warms up Wednesday
Girl tried to catch school bus when she was hit, police say
Person of interest in HPD Sgt. death identified as 24-year-old
TikTok account made to bully CFISD students sparks concern
More TOP STORIES News