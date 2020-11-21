HPD patrol vehicle involved in deadly car crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston police officers were involved in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon in east Houston, according to HPD.
It happened at 7300 Ley Road around 3:35 p.m.
The crash involved a driver and an HPD patrol vehicle in which the three officers were inside of.
"Officers are conscious and breathing," said authorities. "They're just a little banged up."
The officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities arrived and were still investigating the scene of the crash.
