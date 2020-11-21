HPD patrol vehicle involved in deadly car crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston police officers were involved in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon in east Houston, according to HPD.It happened at 7300 Ley Road around 3:35 p.m.The crash involved a driver and an HPD patrol vehicle in which the three officers were inside of."Officers are conscious and breathing," said authorities. "They're just a little banged up."The officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities arrived and were still investigating the scene of the crash.