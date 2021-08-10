train derailment

Investigation underway into train derailment in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into the derailment of a train in Crosby.

On Tuesday, at 2:30 p.m. Harris County authorities responded to a train derailment near Jackson Bayou Road and Kernohan Street.

At least six train cars derailed but no one was injured, according to a spokesperson with the Union Pacific Railroad.

It's unclear what caused the derailment, but Union Pacific said it is currently investigating.
