2 off-duty HCSO deputies in critical condition after crash along Katy Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are in critical condition after a major crash along the Katy Freeway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Investigators said at about 2:48 a.m on Sunday, the off-duty officers were driving an SUV when they hit a wall near the Katy Freeway exit ramp, causing them to spin across all the main lanes.

A red Corolla stopped to avoid the SUV, but the SUV bounced off the HOV lanes, hitting the Corolla, police said.

Both deputies were ejected onto the freeway and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to investigators.

Houston police said evidence does not show that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

All main lanes on the West Loop are closed.

No further details were given. Check back for updates.

