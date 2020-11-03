covid-19

HCSO deputy dies of COVID-19 after month-long fight in hospital

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a beloved deputy due to COVID-19.

The sheriff's office announced Tuesday that 56-year-old Deputy Johnny Tunches has died after a courageous battle against the illness.

Tunches is the third sheriff's office deputy to die after contracting COVID-19. He had been hospitalized for almost a month.

Sergeant Raymond Scholwinski died on May 6 and Deputy Juan Menchaca died on June 13.

Tunches was a 29-year HCSO veteran. His most recent assignment was a contract deputy in District 2.

His service began in 1991, when he worked at the Inmate Processing Center.

"Deputy Tunches served the people of Harris County with distinction. We were proud to call him our partner, and our friend. He will be missed terribly, and our condolences go out to his family and all those whose lives he touched," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Tunches is survived by his wife and three daughters.

The sheriff's office says funeral arrangements are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyharris county sheriffs officecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Teen left to raise 5 siblings after mother's COVID-19 death
What a new Houston Methodist study says about virus mutation
Houston ranks No. 3 for people struggling the most financially
Snap Kitchen to close 14 Texas stores amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 Investigates looks at who still needs to vote Election Day
9 of 10 Harris Co. drive-thru voting locations closed today
Key things to watch on election night in Texas
Ready, set, vote! Here's your Election Day forecast
What you need to know before heading to the polls in Texas
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
Sen. Cornyn says 'verdict of the voters' needs to be respected
Show More
Experts say to prepare for election days, not just Election Day
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
Eta nearing category 5 status with winds up to 145 mph
12-year-old Houston girl missing since Monday
Law enforcement, troops prepare for possible Election Day unrest
More TOP STORIES News