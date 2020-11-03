The Harris County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a beloved deputy due to COVID-19.
The sheriff's office announced Tuesday that 56-year-old Deputy Johnny Tunches has died after a courageous battle against the illness.
Tunches is the third sheriff's office deputy to die after contracting COVID-19. He had been hospitalized for almost a month.
Sergeant Raymond Scholwinski died on May 6 and Deputy Juan Menchaca died on June 13.
Tunches was a 29-year HCSO veteran. His most recent assignment was a contract deputy in District 2.
His service began in 1991, when he worked at the Inmate Processing Center.
"Deputy Tunches served the people of Harris County with distinction. We were proud to call him our partner, and our friend. He will be missed terribly, and our condolences go out to his family and all those whose lives he touched," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Tunches is survived by his wife and three daughters.
The sheriff's office says funeral arrangements are pending.
HCSO deputy dies of COVID-19 after month-long fight in hospital
COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News