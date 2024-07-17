President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

President Joe Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Wednesday, following his first event in Las Vegas, according to the White House.

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the White House.

UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía had also announced the diagnosis from the podium where the president was set to speak at a conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

"He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms," the White House said in a statement. "He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

The White House said it will provide regular updates on the president's status "as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

President Joe Biden walks up the steps of Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The White House also shared a note from Biden's doctor, who said the president had upper respiratory symptoms -- including a running nose and cough -- and "general malaise" Wednesday afternoon.

"He felt OK for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus," his doctor said, according to the White House.

Biden has received his first dose of Paxlovid, according to his doctor, who noted that the president's respiratory rate, temperature and pulse oximetry are normal.

The president gave a thumbs-up to reporters as he prepared to depart Las Vegas when asked how he was feeling and responded, "Good. I feel good," according to the pool.

He was seen maskless boarding Air Force One in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon to head to Rehoboth, Delaware.

Biden also shared his COVID-19 diagnosis on X later Wednesday night, writing, "I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes."

"I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people," he said.

Biden previously tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022 and took Paxlovid then, the White House said at the time.

The president was slated to deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon at the annual conference for UnidosUS, the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization, when Murguía announced from the stage that he would no longer be able to appear.

"Regrettably, I was just on the phone with President Biden and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon," Murguía told the crowd. "The president has been at many events as we all know, and he just tested positive for COVID. So, of course, we understand that he needs to take the precautions that have been recommended, and he did not obviously want to put anybody at risk."

"He said to tell my folks that you're not going to get rid of him that quickly," Murguía continued. "We're going to have a chance to hear from him in the future directly. He's just really sorry he couldn't be with us."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.