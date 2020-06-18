Health & Fitness

Funeral set for Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy who died of COVID-19

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral services have been scheduled for Juan Menchaca, a 14-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office who died due to COVID-19 complications.

A ceremony with full honors is set for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Deer Park. A public viewing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Menchaca died June 13. He was 70 years old.


He began his law enforcement career with the Nacogdoches Police Department and previously served 18 years as a Texas parole officer.

"Deputy Menchaca was a beloved member of our Harris County Sheriff's Office family, and he will be terribly missed by all of us who had the honor of knowing him," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "I ask the entire community to lift up Deputy Menchaca, his wife, Melissa, and their entire family in their prayers. I also ask that we all honor him by continuing to do our part to stop the spread of this terrible virus."

He leaves behind his wife and seven children.

Menchaca was the second active member of the Harris County Sherrif's Office to succumb to complications from COVID-19. Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski died May 6 after a long battle against the virus. He was a 41 year veteran of the sheriff's office.

