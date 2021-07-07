Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmation hearing for chief ICE role set for next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10553756" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Harris County Commissioners' Court reconvened on Tuesday to some news of Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's nomination to high level federal position. Here's how leaders reacted.

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez will go before the U.S. Senate for a confirmation hearing next week to serve as Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security.According to the, Gonzalez's hearing is on Thursday, July 15.Gonzalez, a lifelong Houstonian, wasto serve in the national security position in April.He was re-elected for a second term as sheriff in 2020, but now he will move into the Biden administration to tackle his new role as ICE's new chief.Gonzalez was elected on Nov. 8, 2016, as the sheriff of Harris County. On Jan. 1, 2017, Gonzalez became the 30th Sheriff of Harris County.Voters elected Gonzalez to a second term in 2020 when he earned the highest vote total of any candidate on the countywide ballot.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is the largest sheriff's office in the state of Texas, and the third-largest nationally. Gonzalez leads upwards of 5,000 employees to protect the county's 4.5 million residents.Gonzalez began his law enforcement career as a civilian employee in the Houston Police Department, where he later became a police officer and rose to the rank of sergeant. He served on the elite hostage negotiation team and was assigned to the Homicide Division as an investigator.After serving 18 years with the Houston Police Department, Gonzalez retired in 2009 to serve three terms on the Houston City Council representing District H.He was elected by his peers in 2010 to serve as Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem in 2012 by then-Mayor Annise Parker.Gonzalez holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston Downtown, and a master's degree from the University of St. Thomas.