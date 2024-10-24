Jury finds woman guilty in 15 minutes for hitting, killing HCSO deputy in NE Harris Co. 2 years ago

Officials said Spry ignored the emergency cars and sped around before hitting the deputy, who was wearing reflective gear while directing traffic.

Woman found guilty in 15 minutes for fatal hit and run of HCSO deputy

Woman found guilty in 15 minutes for fatal hit and run of HCSO deputy Officials said Spry ignored the emergency cars and sped around before hitting the deputy, who was wearing reflective gear while directing traffic.

Woman found guilty in 15 minutes for fatal hit and run of HCSO deputy Officials said Spry ignored the emergency cars and sped around before hitting the deputy, who was wearing reflective gear while directing traffic.

Woman found guilty in 15 minutes for fatal hit and run of HCSO deputy Officials said Spry ignored the emergency cars and sped around before hitting the deputy, who was wearing reflective gear while directing traffic.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was convicted in less than 15 minutes by a jury on Wednesday in Houston after a two-year-long case where she was accused of fatally hitting an off-duty deputy in 2022 in northeast Harris County.

According to prosecutors, Lavillia Spry was arrested and charged with intoxication and manslaughter.

On Jan. 24, 2022, Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez was helping direct traffic during an off-duty motorcycle escort for a hefty load in the 8900 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway near Tidwell Road.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Sergeant was to walk daughter down aisle until his hit-and-run death



Records said the deputy was wearing a reflective outer jacket and holding a flashlight to alert moving traffic to stop.

Police said that is when Spry, who was driving a gray-colored Hyundai Elantra, disregarded the emergency vehicles, drove around them, and hit the deputy before fleeing the scene.

Officials said Spry continued before being stopped. Records said Spry showed signs of being impaired and resisted arrest before she was booked into the Harris County Jail.

A booking photo of Lavillia Spry, the 40-year-old woman accused in the hit-and-run crash that killed Harris County Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez.

Sgt. Guiterrez was flown to Memorial Hermann by Life Flight in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Officials said the deputy was with the department for 20 years and served in the Vehicular Crimes Division for over 13 years. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and two sons.

HCSO told ABC13 then that the deputy was picking up extra jobs to fund his daughter's upcoming wedding.

Spry, 40, was held on a $250,000 bond initially but had it revoked and increased to $300,000 after it was revealed that seven days later, she violated one of her bond conditions when her court-ordered SCRAM device detected alcohol in her system. She was ordered to stay away from alcohol as well and taken back into custody.

According to court officials, the defense asked for her to receive a lower bond as she had just given birth to a baby girl and was unemployed and taking care of her 15-year-old child.

A jury presented a guilty verdict on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. We're waiting to hear Spry's punishment.