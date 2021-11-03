election

Problems with election machines leave Harris County voters frustrated

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Harris County Elections says they'll do better in next election

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County election officials vow they'll figure out what went wrong Tuesday to make sure it doesn't happen again, especially after some voters walked away from long voting lines.

Trine Webb said she felt frustrated when she tried to vote curbside at a Katy location. Webb said staff blamed technical problems for the hour-and-a-half wait. She said they eventually took her number and promised to call her back when the machines came online, but she never received a call. After being unable to cast a ballot in the election, Webb expressed her frustrations at the elections administrator.

"My vote didn't count because I didn't get to vote," said Webb. "She failed the people. There's no sugarcoating it. She failed the people. If I didn't get to vote (Tuesday), that's already a negative on your side. God knows how many other people that were in my same health condition didn't get to vote because of this. Failure. It's a big F in my report card."

Nadia Hakim with Harris County Elections said the rollout of new machines at more than 700 polling locations did prompt some problems. They said their office tried responding as fast as possible to precinct judges. Technical issues did cause delays at some places.

"It was a little bit of a slow start to the day," said Hakim. "We did have some polling locations that took several minutes to figure it out and get those machines going. Again, this was their first time working with those new machines. We had been working with those old machines for the past 20 years."

Hakim offered her apologies to any voters who felt frustrated by the process. They vowed they'll do better in the next elections. She also said an overloaded circuit at their central voting location caused a delay in processing votes and a delay in reporting those results to the public. She said they plan on increasing their staff to help tackle technical issues quicker.

"We're looking at getting more tabulation machines to get those results processed faster," said Hakim. "We're looking at more backup systems for our power at our central count station. We're just looking to provide more support to those election judges."

For more on election updates, follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharris countyelection resultsvotingtechnologyelectionselection
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION
3-way Democratic primary set in bid to unseat Lt. Gov. Patrick
Donald Trump's 2024 tease complicates early-stage GOP campaigning
Texas congressman joins GOP race for attorney general
Ranch heir and past GOP candidate running for Texas GLO as Democrat
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News