Suspect fatally shot at end of high-speed police chase in north Houston

The pursuit began just a little after 11 a.m. Thursday. It came up the Gulf Freeway, through the center of the city and on to the north side.
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says they believe the suspect in the vehicle was involved in a shooting at a Precinct 4 storefront earlier this week. When authorities determined where the shooting suspect was located, they requested assistance from Houston police. Some officers had been in place downtown for the Veterans Day parade.
The suspect, in a white sedan, was easily reaching speeds of 80 mph on the freeways during the chase.
The suspect left the freeway and took to the side streets in the area of Greenspoint Mall, circling the area. He exited the vehicle in the parking lot of a Goodwill store carrying what police call an AR-15 style rifle. At that time, officers opened fire. The suspect, who was wearing body armor, was hit and died at the scene.
According to HPD, four officers discharged their weapons -- two Houston police officers and two Harris County Precinct 4 deputies. The shooting remains under investigation.
WATCH: Ful update from Houston Police Department regarding the chase and shooting
No officers were injured. A bystander was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg. Police say it may have been a result of a ricochet. They were in good condition Thursday afternoon, according to Herman.
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman's briefing on fatal shooting after pursuit
"Why he chose to come here and attack law enforcement, we don't know," Herman said.
Herman said he investigators believe the man had been arrested in the past for kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.
