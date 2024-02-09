4 alleged burglars arrested after leading deputies on chase along I-45 North Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four alleged burglars are in custody after leading deputies on a chase along the I-45 North Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it all started just before midnight at I-69 and Aldine Mail Route Road in the East Aldine area.

Deputies said they saw the suspects possibly breaking into a business.

When a deputy tried to pull them over, the suspects ran, HCSO said. That's when the chase began.

It came to an end along I-45 at Richey Road, not far from Bush Intercontinental Airport.

"The Department of Public Safety assisted us with a pit maneuver, which was successful. They exited the car and fled on foot, and we captured all four with the assistance of a K-9," Sgt J. Carroll said.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Deputies said the suspects are facing several charges, including evading arrest.